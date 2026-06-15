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FINANCE

China launches national AI pilot base for steel industry

FINANCE
9 mins ago
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This photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on April 16, 2026 shows phones displaying the screenshots of Chinese Hanfu stylist Baicai's social media post (L) and the AI microdrama (R) accused of stealing his likeness without authorization. AFP
This photo illustration taken in Hong Kong on April 16, 2026 shows phones displaying the screenshots of Chinese Hanfu stylist Baicai's social media post (L) and the AI microdrama (R) accused of stealing his likeness without authorization. AFP

China launched a national AI application pilot base for the metallurgical sector in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing on Monday, local newspaper Nanjing Daily reported, part of the country’s broader efforts to promote the technology.

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The base will bridge the gap between pilot testing and full industrialization in the steel industry, the newspaper said.

Moving forward, it will focus on building datasets, industry-specific AI models, toolchains, and pilot-scale testing platforms to bring AI technology from early-stage research to practical, widespread applications.

China has laid out ambitions to aggressively adopt AI in its new five-year policy plan.

The country has already established a batch of national AI application pilot-testing bases across key sectors, such as electricity, finance and healthcare.

Reuters

ChinaAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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