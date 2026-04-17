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WORLD

Australia rules out fuel restrictions after fire at its largest refinery

WORLD
1 hour ago
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An aerial view shows smoke rising following a fire at Viva Energy Group's refinery in Geelong, Australia, April 16, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. Seven Network/Nine Network/Handout via REUTERS
An aerial view shows smoke rising following a fire at Viva Energy Group's refinery in Geelong, Australia, April 16, 2026, in this screengrab from a video. Seven Network/Nine Network/Handout via REUTERS

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday a fire at the larger of the country's two oil refineries would not trigger any fuel restrictions, as the government ramps up efforts to secure fuel supplies due to the war on Iran.

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The blaze at Viva Energy's refinery in Geelong, an hour's drive from Melbourne, comes at a bad time for Australia, which imports 80% of its fuel needs and has been racing to lock in additional supply from regional allies.

The 120,000 barrel-per-day refinery is currently operating at reduced rates, producing about 60% of petrol output and 80% of diesel and aviation fuel after the fire hit two of its petrol processing units, Albanese said after meeting company officials on site.

The refinery supplies more than half the fuel used in Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, and around a tenth of national demand.

"The event here will not lead to any change," Albanese told reporters, when asked whether the fire would force a shift in the government's four-stage fuel security plan, which includes measures that would limit fuel use if shortages worsen. 

"The government has put in place the four stages in order to plan and prepare for circumstances which are predominantly impacted by global events, not by events here," he said.

Australia is currently at stage two of the plan, which urges motorists to buy only the fuel they need while the government takes precautionary steps to boost fuel supply.

Albanese also said BP had agreed to join a government-backed scheme, through its export credit agency, under which Canberra underwrites spot market fuel purchases to secure extra fuel.

Viva Energy CEO Scott Wyatt said work remained to restore the refinery units safely and return to full production.

Wyatt added the 72-year-old refinery underwent major maintenance last year and said the company had not attempted to raise capacity beyond safe operating limits as an investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

The fire broke out on Wednesday night and was brought under control after about 12 hours.

Albanese returned early from Malaysia overnight after meeting Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and securing a deal with state energy firm Petronas to supply excess fuel to Australia.

Malaysia was Albanese's third Southeast Asia stop in the past week, following visits to Singapore and Brunei, as Canberra looks to strengthen food and energy supplies. 

Reuters

Australiafuelrestrictionsfirelargest refinery

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