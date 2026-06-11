Train delays on Tseung Kwan O Line due to signaling fault

A signaling equipment fault near Po Lam Station has caused significant delays on the Tseung Kwan O Line. Passengers traveling between North Point Station and either Po Lam or LOHAS Park Station are experiencing journey times extended by 10 to 15 minutes, according to the latest updates from railway authorities.

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Train services between North Point and Po Lam are now running every 15 minutes, while services between North Point and LOHAS Park have been adjusted to a four-minute interval.

Passengers are advised to allow extra travel time and pay attention to station announcements for the latest service information.