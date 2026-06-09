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NEWS

NCS, ICAC co-host APEC workshop to promote integrity for economic prosperity

NEWS
6 hours ago
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The National Commission of Supervision and the Independent Commission Against Corruption yesterday began jointly hosting a two-day anti-corruption workshop for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation in Hong Kong, focused on fostering international cooperation and dialogue to advance integrity and economic growth across the region.

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Themed “Promoting Integrity for Economic Prosperity,” the workshop attracted more than 150 representatives from APEC member economies, international organizations and institutions.

Fu Kui noted that China stands ready to join hands with all parties to foster integrity.
Fu Kui noted that China stands ready to join hands with all parties to foster integrity.

Fu Kui, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and Vice Chairman of the NCS, stated that China remains steadfast in its commitment to exercising full and strict governance over the Party and resolutely fighting corruption.

He added that China’s anti-corruption efforts have addressed both the symptoms and root causes of corruption, contributing to the country’s rapid economic growth and long-term social stability.

Fu also noted that this year marks the “China Year” of APEC and the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan, expressing China’s readiness to deepen cooperation to foster integrity in order to reach the fruitful outcomes of “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together.”

Danny Woo said all parties should build trust, stability and lasting prosperity together.
Danny Woo said all parties should build trust, stability and lasting prosperity together.

ICAC commissioner Danny Woo Ying-ming noted that the strong turnout from experts with diverse backgrounds demonstrated a firm commitment to fighting corruption and building trust, improving the business environment, and promoting fair development through integrity.

He highlighted that Hong Kong’s anti-corruption strategy – combining law enforcement, systemic prevention, and community education – has earned international recognition.

“Integrity is not the concern of one economy alone, but the shared responsibility of all,” Woo said. “The ICAC will continue to uphold integrity and leverage the 'Lion Rock Spirit' – resilience, unity and perseverance – to build trust, stability and lasting prosperity.”

Paul Lam said Hong Kong stands ready to serve a good companion with other economies to fight corruption.
Paul Lam said Hong Kong stands ready to serve a good companion with other economies to fight corruption.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, who officiated the opening ceremony, highlighted Hong Kong’s status as a leading international financial, trading, and shipping center, and one of the least corrupt places in the world, recognized for its strong rule of law.

He emphasized that Hong Kong’s history demonstrates how integrity supports sustainable social development and economic prosperity, and reaffirmed the city’s commitment to collaborating with other economies in the ongoing fight against corruption.

The workshop featured keynote speeches by Kelvin Wong Tin-yau, chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission and of the ICAC Corruption Prevention Advisory Committee, and Delphine Schantz, regional representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, who shared insights on the role of integrity in economic stability and development.

Other sessions covered topics such as “Strengthening integrity for better livelihoods,” “Building stronger financial systems through integrity” and “Promoting cross-border investment and trade with integrity”.

Representatives from 14 APEC member economies attend the workshop organized by National Commission of Supervision and ICAC.
Representatives from 14 APEC member economies attend the workshop organized by National Commission of Supervision and ICAC.


Member economy, int'l organization reps visit giant pandas, ICAC HQ

Anti-corruption and law-enforcement officials from 14 APEC member economies – Brunei, Chile, China, Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam – have gathered for the high-level APEC anti-corruption workshop, joined by representatives from international organizations such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the International Anti-Corruption Academy, the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The event also drew local law enforcement, business leaders, and academics, fostering a broad exchange of expertise and perspectives.

Participants visited the giant panda exhibit in Ocean Park as this year marks the APEC 'China Year.'
Participants visited the giant panda exhibit in Ocean Park as this year marks the APEC 'China Year.'

Apart from the workshop, participants were arranged to visit Ocean Park’s “Giant Panda Adventure” exhibit to learn about giant panda ecology and experience Chinese culture firsthand as this year also marks the APEC “China Year.”

They were also invited by the ICAC to visit the ICAC Headquarters today, where participants were scheduled for in-depth discussions on the Commission’s latest initiatives in law enforcement, prevention, education, and international cooperation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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