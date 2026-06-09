Govt partners with major food groups to distribute afternoon tea discount vouchers to 70,000 elderly residents

The government has launched a new round of dining discounts for elderly residents, collaborating with local non-governmental organizations and major restaurant chains to distribute food vouchers to approximately 70,000 seniors. The initiative targets single-living elderly, elderly couples, and socially isolated seniors across the city.

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Under the newly announced campaign, each eligible senior will receive a set of eight dining discount vouchers.

Sponsored by eight major food and beverage groups, these vouchers will allow the recipients to enjoy specially designated afternoon tea sets for just 18 Hong Kong dollars. The promotional period will run for two full months, starting on July 1 and ending on August 31.

The vouchers will be distributed directly through the government's network of subsidized district elderly community centers.

This distribution method ensures that the benefits reach vulnerable seniors who are already connected to community support networks, while also serving as an entry point for reaching those who are currently underserved.

Speaking at the official launching ceremony, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki praised the campaign as a prime example of the power of collaboration between the government, the business sector, and the general public.

He highlighted that the initiative not only provides practical, affordable dining options for seniors but also fosters a more inclusive and caring community.

The chief secretary also shared encouraging statistics from previous iterations of the program.

Across the past four rounds of the campaign, nearly 230,000 sets of dining discount vouchers have been successfully distributed.

Notably, the proportion of vouchers claimed by seniors who were not previously registered members of local elderly community centers has steadily risen, growing from just 15 percent in the first round to nearly 29 percent in the most recent round.