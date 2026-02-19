logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

John Lee: HK will 'gallop forward' with new speed, achievements

NEWS
19-02-2026 00:30 HKT
logo
logo
logo
John Lee fireworks display Year of the Horse

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Budget advances ‘AI+’ and ‘Finance+’ to drive growth: John Lee
NEWS
25-02-2026 17:37 HKT
Hong Kong to create its first five-year plan to align with nation: John Lee 
NEWS
02-02-2026 13:07 HKT
CE meets CPPCC Vice Chairman Jiang Zuojun
NEWS
21-01-2026 20:33 HKT
Ethiopian winner celebrates with 'I love Hong Kong' at HK Marathon 2026
NEWS
18-01-2026 13:45 HKT
John Lee uses walking stick, leans on table during LegCo swearing-in due to sciatica
NEWS
02-01-2026 00:58 HKT
John Lee says 2025 challenging but resilient, pledges focus on livelihood, tech in 2026
NEWS
01-01-2026 01:39 HKT
John Lee leads New Year countdown, wishes citizens a safe and smooth 2026
NEWS
01-01-2026 01:21 HKT
The Aircraft Engineering Training Centre is launched.
Hong Kong opens first aircraft engineering training center with French partner, courses from 2026
NEWS
18-12-2025 15:01 HKT
Peking University considers future research institute at Northern Metropolis University Town
NEWS
17-12-2025 16:20 HKT
John Lee to brief Beijing leaders after Tai Po tragedy
NEWS
14-12-2025 14:37 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.