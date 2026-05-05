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INNOVATION

Microsoft, xAI and Google will share AI models with US gov't for security reviews

INNOVATION
24 mins ago
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AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
AI Artificial intelligence words, miniature of robot and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration taken December 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Microsoft, Alphabet-owned Google and Elon Musk’s xAI will give the US government early access to new artificial intelligence models before their public release to allow checks for national security risks under a new deal.

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The Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) at the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday that the agreement would allow it to evaluate the models before deployment and conduct research to assess their capabilities and security risks.

The development of advanced AI systems including Anthropic’s Mythos has in recent weeks created a stir globally, including among US officials and corporate America, over their ability to supercharge hackers.

The statement did not mention Anthropic, which has been in a dispute with the Pentagon over guardrails on the military’s use of its AI tools.

“Independent, rigorous measurement science is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications,” CAISI Director Chris Fall said in a statement.

CAISI, which serves as the government’s main hub for AI model testing, said it has already completed more than 40 evaluations, including on cutting-edge models not yet available to the public.

Developers frequently hand over versions of their models with safety guardrails stripped back so the center can probe for national security risks, the agency said.

Last week, the Pentagon said it had reached agreements with seven AI companies to deploy their advanced capabilities on the Defense Department’s classified networks as it seeks to broaden the range of AI providers working across the military.

Microsoft, Google and xAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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