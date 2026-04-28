logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Google signs classified AI deal with Pentagon, The Information reports

INNOVATION
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo
Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo

Alphabet’s Google has signed a deal with the US Department of Defense to use its artificial intelligence models for classified work, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The agreement allows the Pentagon to use Google’s AI for “any lawful government purpose”, the report added, joining OpenAI and Elon Musk’s xAI in having deals with the Pentagon for the use of AI models for classified settings.

Reuters could not verify the report. Alphabet and the US Department of Defense did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Pentagon signed agreements worth up to US$200 million each with major AI labs in 2025, including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. The Pentagon is seeking to preserve all flexibility in defense and not be limited by warnings from the technology’s creators against powering weapons with unreliable AI.

A spokesperson for Google Public Sector, the unit that handles US government business, told The Information that the new agreement is an amendment to its existing contract.

US President Donald Trump has ordered the department to rename itself the Department of War, a change that will require congressional action.

Reuters

GoogleAlphabetPentagon

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Google's logo during the CERAWeek energy conference 2026 in Houston, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Danielle Villasana/File Photo
Anthropic says Google to pump $40 bn into AI startup
WORLD
25-04-2026 16:44 HKT
Spanish soldiers take part in Exercise Dynamic Mariner 25 military drill training, which involves naval forces from several NATO members, at Retin beach, in the Atlantic Ocean, in Barbate, Spain, March 28, 2025. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Pentagon email floats suspending Spain from NATO, other steps over Iran rift, source says
WORLD
24-04-2026 20:14 HKT
A Google logo is seen at a company research facility in Mountain View, California, U.S., May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Google unveils latest chips for powering AI
WORLD
23-04-2026 13:18 HKT
The Pentagon building is seen in Arlington, Virginia, U.S. October 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo
Starlink outage hit drone tests, exposing Pentagon's growing reliance on SpaceX
WORLD
16-04-2026 20:27 HKT
People visit the booth of battery giant CATL during the China International Supply Chain Expo in Beijing, China July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Florence Lo
CATL seeks removal from Pentagon list of firms aiding China's military: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
16-04-2026 15:19 HKT
File Photo
Lawsuit says Google's Gemini AI chatbot drove man to suicide
WORLD
12-04-2026 22:54 HKT
A Broadcom sign is pictured as the company prepares to launch new optical chip tech to fend off Nvidia in San Jose, California, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small/File Photo
Anthropic partners with Broadcom and Google for AI chips
WORLD
07-04-2026 13:16 HKT
Woman with smartphone is seen in front of displayed social media logos in this illustration taken, May 25, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Indonesia issues fresh summons for Google, Meta over teen social media ban
WORLD
02-04-2026 19:49 HKT
Affan Haritsah, 11 and Kevin Prince, 14, play games on their phones, as Indonesia's communications and digital information ministry implements restrictions against "high-risk" social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Roblox, in Depok, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, March 28, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Indonesia summons Meta and Google over non-compliance with child social media curbs, minister says
WORLD
31-03-2026 13:47 HKT
Amy Neville, mother of Alexander, Mary Rodee, mother of Riley Basford, Shelby Knox, lawyer Laura Marquez-Garrett, lawyer Lennon Torres and CEO of Heat Initiative Sarah Gardner react outside the court after the jury found Meta and Google liable in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
What did jury decide in social media case against Meta and Google?
WORLD
26-03-2026 12:42 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
A logo of HSBC is seen on its headquarters at the financial Central district in Hong Kong, China August 4, 2020. REUTERS
HSBC reviews Hong Kong staff's $300,000 school fee subsidy: Bloomberg
FINANCE
23 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.