logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Impatient, critical parental behavior negatively impacts Hong Kong teens’ mental health, survey finds

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The words and actions of parents play a critical role in shaping their children's development, yet a recent study in Hong Kong reveals that over half of local teenagers suffer from low self-esteem and physical distress due to disparaging parental remarks and controlling behaviors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a report released today by Save the Children Hong Kong, many youngsters struggle under the weight of constant comparison and unrealistic expectations of perfection.

The research, which was co-designed by a group of local teenagers alongside academic researchers, polled over 400 youth aged 13 to 18.

The findings show that a significant portion of respondents frequently experience physical and psychological symptoms of anxiety, such as insomnia, stomachaches, and rapid heart rates, when they make mistakes or face difficulties at home.

Verbal triggers and privacy violations

The study highlights specific verbal and behavioral triggers that deeply hurt local youth.

Teenagers identified comparisons to peers, expressions of disappointment, and rigid, authoritarian phrases as the most damaging remarks they receive from their parents.

Additionally, privacy violations—such as searching through their phones or personal belongings and entering rooms without knocking—alongside parental temper outbursts, were listed as the most offensive parental behaviors.

Conversely, youths expressed a deep desire for simple expressions of validation, support, and trust, noting that words of encouragement, even as simple as acknowledging their effort or wishing for their happiness, can provide a powerful sense of self-worth.

Teenagers suffer in silence

A worrying finding from the survey is that the vast majority of teenagers choose to suffer in silence rather than reach out to adults.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents rarely or never confide in their parents when feeling sad, and an even higher percentage avoid seeking help from teachers or social workers.

The primary barriers to seeking support include a desire to handle problems independently, a belief that adults do not truly understand their challenges, and a fear of becoming a burden.

Notably, nearly one in five youths worry that seeking help will only result in further criticism, misunderstanding, or trouble.

Limit lecturing and practice listening

In light of these findings, experts are urging parents to shift away from traditional, highly critical parenting models and instead prioritize empathetic, non-judgmental listening.

Mental health professionals suggest that parents practice emotional self-regulation, allow themselves daily personal downtime to manage stress, and learn to limit their lecturing.

Advocates emphasize that youth need emotional connection and validation rather than constant correction, advising parents to recognize reasonable limits of effort rather than pushing children toward an unattainable standard of perfection.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Elderly woman wins appeal over neighbor dispute involving incense smoke and alleged push
NEWS
1 hour ago
Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (C), Zhang Zhiyuan (R) and Li Jiaying, or Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, for the upcoming Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
HK celebrates first Astronaut as Shenzhou-23 details historic mission
NEWS
1 hour ago
Triad member sentenced to over thirteen years for fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar brawl
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
Dangerous driver drives against traffic, over pedestrian island in Wong Chuk Hang
NEWS
4 hours ago
Massive northbound crowds fill Shenzhen Bay Port for 3-day Buddha’s Birthday holiday
NEWS
5 hours ago
Space dream comes true: Lai Ka-ying expresses deep gratitude Ahead of Sunday’s historic Shenzhou-23 launch
NEWS
5 hours ago
Over 1,400 restaurants apply to welcome dogs as new hygiene guidelines issued in HK
NEWS
5 hours ago
(CCTV screenshot)
Lai Ka-ying selected for Shenzhou-23 mission as HK’s historic first astronaut
NEWS
5 hours ago
Female driver arrested for drunk driving after two-car collision in Sham Shui Po
NEWS
5 hours ago
Central ice cream van suspends operations after second sample fails bacteria test
NEWS
6 hours ago
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.