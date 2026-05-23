Authorities warn against improper animal releases ahead of Buddha's Birthday

As Buddha's Birthday approaches, the government is urging the public to think twice before participating in the traditional practice of releasing animals for good karma, warning that improper releases can lead to severe ecological damage, animal cruelty charges, and hefty fines.

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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department issued a reminder on Wednesday highlighting the unintended negative consequences of releasing captive animals into the wild.

Officials noted that placing animals in unsuitable habitats severely compromises their chances of survival and often leads to unnecessary death.

Furthermore, introducing non-native or ecologically incompatible species can wreak havoc on local ecosystems.

Because of these significant risks, the government explicitly discourages the general public from participating in animal release activities.

To monitor the situation, the department will deploy personnel to patrol known release hotspots and conduct on-site educational campaigns to raise awareness.

The department also cautioned residents about the severe legal repercussions associated with botched release activities.

Under the local Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance, anyone who acts irresponsibly and causes an animal to endure unnecessary suffering through an improper release is committing a criminal offense.

Individuals convicted under this law face stringent penalties, including a maximum fine of two hundred thousand dollars and up to three years of imprisonment.

To genuinely safeguard animal welfare while honoring the spirit of the upcoming festival, authorities are encouraging the public to consider alternative charitable activities to accumulate blessings.

Instead of traditional animal releases, citizens are advised to engage in community service, such as tree planting or volunteering with recognized animal welfare and environmental organizations.

Additionally, the government supports public participation in scientifically guided wildlife and marine restocking programs, offering a responsible and ecologically sound alternative to casual and potentially harmful release behaviors.