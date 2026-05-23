logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Authorities warn against improper animal releases ahead of Buddha's Birthday

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

As Buddha's Birthday approaches, the government is urging the public to think twice before participating in the traditional practice of releasing animals for good karma, warning that improper releases can lead to severe ecological damage, animal cruelty charges, and hefty fines.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department issued a reminder on Wednesday highlighting the unintended negative consequences of releasing captive animals into the wild.

Officials noted that placing animals in unsuitable habitats severely compromises their chances of survival and often leads to unnecessary death.

Furthermore, introducing non-native or ecologically incompatible species can wreak havoc on local ecosystems.

Because of these significant risks, the government explicitly discourages the general public from participating in animal release activities.

To monitor the situation, the department will deploy personnel to patrol known release hotspots and conduct on-site educational campaigns to raise awareness.

The department also cautioned residents about the severe legal repercussions associated with botched release activities.

Under the local Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Ordinance, anyone who acts irresponsibly and causes an animal to endure unnecessary suffering through an improper release is committing a criminal offense.

Individuals convicted under this law face stringent penalties, including a maximum fine of two hundred thousand dollars and up to three years of imprisonment.

To genuinely safeguard animal welfare while honoring the spirit of the upcoming festival, authorities are encouraging the public to consider alternative charitable activities to accumulate blessings.

Instead of traditional animal releases, citizens are advised to engage in community service, such as tree planting or volunteering with recognized animal welfare and environmental organizations.

Additionally, the government supports public participation in scientifically guided wildlife and marine restocking programs, offering a responsible and ecologically sound alternative to casual and potentially harmful release behaviors.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Viral post about demanding elderly relative sparks wave of inspiring active aging stories
NEWS
48 mins ago
Elderly woman wins appeal over neighbor dispute involving incense smoke and alleged push
NEWS
3 hours ago
Chinese astronauts Zhu Yangzhu (C), Zhang Zhiyuan (R) and Li Jiaying, or Lai Ka-ying in Cantonese, for the upcoming Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceflight mission, meet the press at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)
HK celebrates first Astronaut as Shenzhou-23 details historic mission
NEWS
3 hours ago
Impatient, critical parental behavior negatively impacts Hong Kong teens’ mental health, survey finds
NEWS
4 hours ago
Triad member sentenced to over thirteen years for fatal Tsim Sha Tsui bar brawl
NEWS
5 hours ago
logo
Dangerous driver drives against traffic, over pedestrian island in Wong Chuk Hang
NEWS
7 hours ago
Massive northbound crowds fill Shenzhen Bay Port for 3-day Buddha’s Birthday holiday
NEWS
7 hours ago
Space dream comes true: Lai Ka-ying expresses deep gratitude Ahead of Sunday’s historic Shenzhou-23 launch
NEWS
7 hours ago
Over 1,400 restaurants apply to welcome dogs as new hygiene guidelines issued in HK
NEWS
7 hours ago
(CCTV screenshot)
Lai Ka-ying selected for Shenzhou-23 mission as HK’s historic first astronaut
NEWS
8 hours ago
Raymond Wong.
HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing
FINANCE
22-05-2026 17:10 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million
NEWS
22-05-2026 18:45 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.