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NEWS

Central ice cream van suspends operations after second sample fails bacteria test

NEWS
50 mins ago
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Operations of a mobile ice cream van in Central have been suspended after the city's food safety watchdog found a second soft ice cream sample containing bacteria levels exceeding the legal limit by more than five times.

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The Centre for Food Safety announced on Friday that a follow-up investigation into a licensed itinerant hawker van in Central yielded another contaminated soft ice cream sample.

Following an initial public warning issued the previous day regarding the same vendor, inspectors tested an additional sample, which revealed five hundred and forty coliform bacteria per gram.

This amount significantly exceeds the statutory maximum limit of one hundred bacteria per gram. Officials noted that this specific sample was collected before the vendor had the opportunity to implement the preventive and control measures advised by the department.

In response to the repeated failed tests, the vendor has ceased operations of the mobile van and discarded all affected soft ice cream products.

The operator has also carried out a comprehensive cleaning and disinfection of the vehicle.

To prevent future incidents, health officials have provided the person-in-charge with targeted education on proper food safety and hygiene practices, ensuring that necessary improvement measures are fully adopted.

Authorities indicated that they are continuing their investigation and will initiate legal prosecution if sufficient evidence is gathered.

Under local regulations governing the sale of frozen confections, the presence of excessive coliform bacteria serves primarily as an indicator of unsatisfactory sanitary conditions during preparation, storage, or handling, rather than an immediate sign that consumption will lead to food poisoning.

Nevertheless, strict penalties are in place to enforce these hygiene standards. Offenders can face a maximum fine of HK$10,000 and up to three months of imprisonment upon conviction.

The food safety department confirmed it will continue to monitor the situation closely to safeguard public health.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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