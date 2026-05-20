logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CGCC sees new opportunities in Central Asia as Chief Executive plans visit

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Jonathan Choi Koon-shum (File Photo)
Jonathan Choi Koon-shum (File Photo)

The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) has expressed strong support for Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in June, highlighting the trip as a key opportunity to deepen economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

CGCC chairman Jonathan Choi Koon-shum said the evolving global political and economic environment is opening up fresh opportunities for collaboration between Hong Kong and Central Asian nations.

He highlighted Central Asia's abundance of natural resources, while noting that Hong Kong offers unique strengths such as free capital movement, a robust rule of law, and international arbitration services. He also emphasized Hong Kong's position as a vital link between mainland China and ASEAN markets.

Choi expressed hopes that Lee's visit could pave the way for expanded economic frameworks and increased project collaboration, particularly by allowing Hong Kong’s professional services sector to take part in major infrastructure developments across Central Asia.

CGCC will continue to work with the government to support Central Asian enterprises in landing in Hong Kong and assist mainland companies in steadily expanding overseas through business matching, thematic seminars, and high-level exchanges, he said.

 

CGCCCentral AsiaCEvisit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping during a meeting in Beijing on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Maxim Stulov / POOL / AFP)
Putin, Xi to underscore alliance strength after Trump visit
CHINA
4 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. (Reuters)
China's Xi, Russia's Putin praise ties at Beijing talks; energy in focus
CHINA
4 hours ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping arrive for a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS
Xi to host 'old friend' Putin as China projects stable global role after Trump visit
CHINA
19-05-2026 14:21 HKT
HK eyes Central Asia market to lift gold trading hub bid
NEWS
19-05-2026 13:50 HKT
John Lee to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan to boost economic cooperation
NEWS
19-05-2026 13:01 HKT
Members of North Korean soccer club Naegohyang Women’s FC arrive at Incheon International Airport for a match against South Korea's Suwon FC Women on May 20, in Incheon, South Korea, May 17, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
North Korean club says focused only on football during rare South Korea visit
WORLD
19-05-2026 11:18 HKT
Bayterek observation tower in Astana, capital of Kazakhstan. (XINHUA)
Central Asia series | Kazakhstan: the business anchor – ‘Financial hub of the Caspian’
NEWS
18-05-2026 06:04 HKT
Samarkand, an ancient city in Uzbekistan. (AFP)
Central Asia series | Uzbekistan: the soul of the Silk Road – awakening giant
NEWS
18-05-2026 06:03 HKT
Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan.
Central Asia series | Turkmenistan: the locked door – gas-rich, marble-clad, and nearly impossible to enter 
NEWS
18-05-2026 06:02 HKT
Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan. (XINHUA)
Central Asia series | Tajikistan: the roof of the world – poorest of the Soviet heirs, richest in mountains and resilience 
NEWS
18-05-2026 06:02 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
23 hours ago
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
NEWS
16 hours ago
MTR to open new platforms at Airport Station with major ticket lucky draw to celebrate
NEWS
18-05-2026 20:40 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.