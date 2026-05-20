CGCC sees new opportunities in Central Asia as Chief Executive plans visit

The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) has expressed strong support for Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu's upcoming visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in June, highlighting the trip as a key opportunity to deepen economic and trade ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

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CGCC chairman Jonathan Choi Koon-shum said the evolving global political and economic environment is opening up fresh opportunities for collaboration between Hong Kong and Central Asian nations.

He highlighted Central Asia's abundance of natural resources, while noting that Hong Kong offers unique strengths such as free capital movement, a robust rule of law, and international arbitration services. He also emphasized Hong Kong's position as a vital link between mainland China and ASEAN markets.

Choi expressed hopes that Lee's visit could pave the way for expanded economic frameworks and increased project collaboration, particularly by allowing Hong Kong’s professional services sector to take part in major infrastructure developments across Central Asia.

CGCC will continue to work with the government to support Central Asian enterprises in landing in Hong Kong and assist mainland companies in steadily expanding overseas through business matching, thematic seminars, and high-level exchanges, he said.