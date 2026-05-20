(Video) Kowloon Bay restaurant fire sends thick smoke across street

A fire broke out at a ground-floor restaurant in Kowloon Bay at around 12.43pm on Wednesday (May 20), sending thick smoke through the exhaust system and blanketing the surrounding street during the lunchtime rush.

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The incident occurred at No. 32 Lam Hing Street, where the restaurant’s kitchen stove is believed to have overheated, triggering smoke that rapidly spread through the ventilation ducts and out into the street-level exhaust outlet.

Dense smoke quickly engulfed the area, reducing visibility and affecting nearby buildings.

Firefighters arrived shortly after the alert and extinguished the blaze within about seven minutes.

Five people evacuated the premises before emergency crews arrived. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.