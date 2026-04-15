logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Australia police investigate Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations

WORLD
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Katy Perry attends Variety's 2021 Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katy Perry attends Variety's 2021 Power of Women event at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. September 30, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

US pop star Katy Perry is under investigation in Australia over allegations of sexual assault made by actor Ruby Rose, police and media said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rose alleged in a series of widely reported but now-deleted posts on social media that the singer had assaulted her in a nightclub in Melbourne almost two decades ago.

On Tuesday, Rose -- best known for her role in TV sitcom "Orange is the New Black" -- said she had finalised reports to police and could therefore no longer talk publicly about the case.

In a statement to AFP, Victoria state police declined to name Perry but said they were "investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010".

"As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage," a spokesperson added.

A representative for Perry denied the claims in a statement to entertainment industry magazine Variety.

"The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," they said.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

Perry -- singer of mega hits like "Hot n Cold," "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl" -- has drawn headlines recently for her relationship with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. 

AFP

AustraliapoliceinvestigateKaty Perrysexual assaultallegations

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A Komodo Dragon is seen in Komodo National Park, Indonesia April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein/File Photo
Indonesia police arrest six for Komodo dragon smuggling
WORLD
44 mins ago
UNIFIL vehicles drive on a main road in Qlayaa, amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran continues, in Qlayaa, southern Lebanon, March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Karamallah Daher
Canada, UK, Australia and Japan call for 'urgent end to hostilities in Lebanon'
WORLD
7 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, meet with children during their visit to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, April 14, 2026. REUTERS/Mark Peterson
Britain's Prince Harry speaks of struggles of fatherhood on Australia tour
WORLD
7 hours ago
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visit the Royal Children's Hospital, in Melbourne, Australia, April 14, 2026. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia to a muted welcome
WORLD
14-04-2026 10:27 HKT
File Photo
Australian dairy farmers call for milk price hike amid surging fuel, fertilizer costs
WORLD
13-04-2026 11:17 HKT
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong pose for pictures during a joint press conference at the Istana, in Singapore April 10, 2026. SPH/LianHe Zaobao/Chia Ti Yan via REUTERS
Australia, Singapore leaders pledge closer energy ties to tackle global supply shock
WORLD
10-04-2026 18:44 HKT
This frame grab from handout video footage by Laura Ellen taken on April 10, 2026 shows traffic along a road in the seaside Australian town of Dromana, located south of Melbourne in the southern state of Victoria, that was briefly diverted after a local seal decided to take a nap. (Photo by Handout / LAURA ELLEN / AFP)
Sleepy seal diverts traffic in Australian seaside town
WORLD
10-04-2026 17:49 HKT
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo
EU police smash ring smuggling Vietnamese to Europe
WORLD
09-04-2026 18:41 HKT
Photo by SAEED KHAN / AFP / (FILES) A file photo taken on May 1, 2025 shows former member of Australia's elite Special Air Service regiment Ben Roberts-Smith leaving the Federal Court in Sydney.
Australian soldier arrested for alleged war crimes in Afghanistan
WORLD
07-04-2026 12:05 HKT
A teenager poses holding a mobile phone displaying a message from TikTok as law banning social media for users under 16 in Australia takes effect, in Sydney, Australia, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Under global spotlight, Australia plays hardball on social media ban
WORLD
03-04-2026 09:22 HKT
Consumer Council urges better gatekeeping amid 100+ domestic helper agencies complaints annually
NEWS
14-04-2026 13:38 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
23 hours ago
Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent in 102-year history: 7-year-old piano prodigy Olivia Li
NEWS
13-04-2026 10:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.