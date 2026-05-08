Several hostages taken at German bank branch, police say

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Police superintendent charged over alleged $1m bribery and cover-up plot
28-04-2026 18:30 HKT
Indonesian police charge 13 in daycare abuse scandal
28-04-2026 15:42 HKT
South Korea police seek detention warrant for BTS agency founder Bang
21-04-2026 11:53 HKT
Australia police investigate Katy Perry over sexual assault allegations
15-04-2026 18:16 HKT
Indonesia police arrest six for Komodo dragon smuggling
15-04-2026 17:39 HKT
EU police smash ring smuggling Vietnamese to Europe
09-04-2026 18:41 HKT
Baidu robotaxi outage in Wuhan caused by 'system failure', police say
01-04-2026 14:51 HKT
Indonesian police detain three Europeans accused of producing porn
17-03-2026 13:52 HKT
South Korea police raid transport ministry in widening Jeju Air crash probe
13-03-2026 10:30 HKT
Weekend showers and cooler weather ahead, Observatory says
07-05-2026 18:01 HKT