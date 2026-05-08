Several hostages taken at German bank branch, police say

German police said on Friday several people, including one cash transport driver, had

been taken hostage at a savings bank branch in the western town of Sinzig.

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"It is currently believed that there are several perpetrators and hostages inside the bank," police said in a statement, adding that the situation was currently "stable".

Police also said they had launched extensive operations and had cordoned off a large area.

The incident was reported in the town's centre in the regional state of Rhineland-Palatinate at 0700 GMT, police added.

There is no danger to the public outside the cordoned-off area, according to the police.

Reuters