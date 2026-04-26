HK has immunity barrier against measles, says Director of Health

Director of Health Ronald Lam Man-kin has assured the public that Hong Kong has a strong immunity barrier against measles, even as the city has recorded six cases this year, including a cluster linked to the airport staff.



Lam noted that the city’s measles vaccination rate exceeds 95 percent, meeting the standard set by the World Health Organization for an effective immunity barrier.

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However, he highlighted that the infected airport staff were not born in Hong Kong and had not been vaccinated.

In response to the cluster, the Department of Health has established a vaccination station at the airport to provide complimentary measles vaccinations for airport staff.

Lam addressed concerns about invasive meningococcal infection, noting that five cases have been recorded so far this year. He described the situation as "stable" and added that the Centre for Health Protection's scientific committee does not recommend a large-scale vaccination program as it is not considered cost-effective.

Instead, the committee advises citizens who plan to travel to high-risk areas to consult their family doctor to consider whether they should get vaccinated.