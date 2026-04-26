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NEWS

HK eyes seamless self-driving tour as over 5,000 applications recorded under 'Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles'

NEWS
46 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

More than 5,000 urban trips were booked under the "Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles" arrangement, with authorities now preparing a next-phase service tailored for cross-border self-driving tours.

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The announcement was made on the Transport Department’s social media this morning, reporting a smooth start of the scheme since its implementation on December 23. 

The department approved more than 5,000 applications to enter the urban area and logged over 3,500 travel bookings, with nearly 90 percent of drivers staying one to two days.

Meanwhile, the “Park & Fly” service at the airport car park has drawn over 7,500 registered users, along with approximately 3,000 bookings.

Under the service, drivers with a booking can simply leave their cars in designated areas for automatic parking, then proceed to the restricted area.

To enhance the self-drive experience with deeper local exploration, the department said the next phase, which aims to expand a seamless driving experience integrated with the city's public transit, is under discussion, hoping to enable cross-border travel with ease.

Southbound Travel for Guangdong Vehicles

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

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