logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Royal gardens and Monet masterpieces on free exhibition starting Fri

NEWS
20 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong Museum of Art invite Hongkongers to a rare firsthand experience of Monet's masterpiece The Water Lilies as well as the treasured gardens of kings and emperors.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This followed the announcement of the Hong Kong Museum of Art that a major exhibition, "Blooming: The Art of Gardens in East and West," has brought together 106 treasures to the city from the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Palace of Versailles in France, and the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

Curated around the central theme of garden landscaping, visitors will journey through the history of Emperor Qianlong of China and King Louis XIV of France, as well as explore the creative visions of Impressionist master Monet and Chinese painters Zhang Daqian and Wen Zhengming.

Among the highlights, the centerpiece is undoubtedly Claude Monet's Water Lilies (1906) and The Water Lily Pond (1900). Both pieces, dating from the peak of the  Impressionist era, offer a rare opportunity to appreciate in person the fleeting light and shimmering reflections captured by his brushstrokes.

By guiding visitors through recreations of Eastern and Western gardens, the exhibition aims to create a dialogue across time and space. It invites reflection on our own perspectives of "garden life" and the profound beauty of nature.

With the exhibition running from April 24 to July 29, admission is free at the Special Gallery of the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

In the event of overcrowding, the public is reminded that timed admission tickets may be arranged, and advised to stay updated to official information.

+2
(Photo from Hong Kong Tourism Board website)
Hong Kong Museum of ArtClaude MonetThe Water Lilies

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Highlights of the exhibition include, clockwise from left, Wen Zhengming's Ci-poem for Xu Lin in Running Script, two of Zhu Da's Landscapes, Luo Pin's The Realm of Ghosts, and Dong Qichang's Landscape and Calligraphy in Running Script.
Golden collections of calligraphy, paintings
ARTS & CULTURE
04-07-2025 15:00 HKT
Privacy watchdog rebukes Yau Yat Chuen Club after major ransomware attack exposing over 9,000 members personal info
NEWS
6 mins ago
Rainy spell to hit city, Observatory warns
NEWS
7 mins ago
Four arrested as customs seizes $1.1m in counterfeit goods from Ladies' Market
NEWS
8 mins ago
Police bust syndicate in $1.7m travel insurance scam, nine arrested
NEWS
45 mins ago
From left: Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Jeffrey Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC Home InStyle and Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair Organising Committee; Jenny Koo, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC; Helena Chiu, Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association; and Zacharias Cheng, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association, introduce highlights of the seven lifestyle and creative events.
Hong Kong sourcing trade shows get a digital remake From AI-led matchmaking to sustainable materials and IP strategy, the upcoming April events show how sourcing practices are being reconfigured
(File Photo)
Man found dead in Tsim Sha Tsui guest house, 23 etomidate cartridges found
NEWS
1 hour ago
About 600 Wang Fuk Court families await second visit as new round of returns begins
NEWS
4 hours ago
Lawmaker flags cost concerns behind 26,000 uncollected hospital prescriptions
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Temperatures to drop to 19 degrees on Fri as cold front hits HK
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
HK braces for 7-degree plunge and heavy rain on Fri as cold front arrives
NEWS
22-04-2026 13:19 HKT
The number one dream: Record $228m Mark Six jackpot has the city counting
NEWS
20 hours ago
Rolex and diamond ring stolen from sleeping man in Tsim Sha Tsui park
NEWS
22-04-2026 12:18 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.