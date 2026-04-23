Royal gardens and Monet masterpieces on free exhibition starting Fri

Hong Kong Museum of Art invite Hongkongers to a rare firsthand experience of Monet's masterpiece The Water Lilies as well as the treasured gardens of kings and emperors.

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This followed the announcement of the Hong Kong Museum of Art that a major exhibition, "Blooming: The Art of Gardens in East and West," has brought together 106 treasures to the city from the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Palace of Versailles in France, and the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

Curated around the central theme of garden landscaping, visitors will journey through the history of Emperor Qianlong of China and King Louis XIV of France, as well as explore the creative visions of Impressionist master Monet and Chinese painters Zhang Daqian and Wen Zhengming.

Among the highlights, the centerpiece is undoubtedly Claude Monet's Water Lilies (1906) and The Water Lily Pond (1900). Both pieces, dating from the peak of the Impressionist era, offer a rare opportunity to appreciate in person the fleeting light and shimmering reflections captured by his brushstrokes.

By guiding visitors through recreations of Eastern and Western gardens, the exhibition aims to create a dialogue across time and space. It invites reflection on our own perspectives of "garden life" and the profound beauty of nature.

With the exhibition running from April 24 to July 29, admission is free at the Special Gallery of the Hong Kong Museum of Art.

In the event of overcrowding, the public is reminded that timed admission tickets may be arranged, and advised to stay updated to official information.