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NEWS

Teenager pleads guilty to voyeurism in secondary school toilet

NEWS
56 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A male secondary school student pleaded guilty to voyeurism on Tuesday morning at Kowloon City Magistrates' Court after he was caught peeping at a female classmate in a school toilet in Wong Tai Sin last year.

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The 16-year-old defendant, surnamed Chu, faced a charge of voyeurism. The court heard that on December 11, 2025, at approximately 11.30am, Chu secretly observed a teenage girl in a second-floor girls' restroom at a secondary school in Wong Tai Sin.

The charge stated that the girl was in a location where an individual could reasonably expect privacy concerning their private parts or private acts and that the defendant disregarded her consent to being observed.

Details presented in court revealed that the 16-year-old victim was using a toilet stall when she noticed a hand on the floor in the adjacent stall. Upon bending down to investigate, she saw the defendant pressing his hand to the floor and attempting to peep at her through the gap.

The victim immediately left her stall and waited outside for approximately two to three minutes, but the defendant did not emerge. She then left the restroom and reported the incident to her teacher.

The following day, the defendant turned himself in to the police. Under caution, he stated, "I had placed my hand on the floor in the women's toilet stall, intending to watch the girl in the next stall go to the toilet, but she discovered me. I know I was wrong; please give me a chance."

Magistrate Tsang Chung-yiu adjourned the case to June 16 for sentencing.

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