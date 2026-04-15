HK universities raise flags high to boost security awareness

Multiple universities across the city have held flag-raising ceremonies to mark National Security Education Day, reinforcing national identity and security awareness from campus to community.

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Tied to this year's theme,"Proactively Align with the 15th Five-Year Plan: Follow a Holistic Approach to Development and Security,” the ceremony aims at cultivating young talent with a sense of national responsibility.

Among the universities, the Education University of Hong Kong (EdUHK) in Tai Po has the flag-raising carried out by its students.

Joining them were representatives from the Education University of Hong Kong Jockey Club Primary School, and the Education Univeristy of Hong Kong Early Childhood Learning Centre.

In a bid to spread national education across all age levels, the universities also invited kindergartens participantsfrom different districts, which include Pentecostal Church of Hong Kong Tai Wo Nursery School, Dawning Views Elementi English Kindergarten, Yan Oi Tong Chen Ting Kong Kindergarten.

Speaking at the ceremony, John Lee Chi-kin, the president of EdUHK, described the preparatory year for the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan as a critical moment. He reaffirmed the school's commitment to align with the nation's overall development.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Metropolitan University took its flag-raising ceremony a step further, inviting the People's Liberation Army Hong Kong Garrison to guide student flag-guard teams on essential flag-raising skills and drill formations.

Beyond technical precision, the event is also aimed to help students develop a sense of patriotic commitment and responsibility through firsthand experience.

One participating student called the experience a great honor, saying it strengthened his sense of national identity.