Customs warns against bringing raw meat, eggs from mainland during holidays

Canadian PM greets Lunar New Year with red packets in Richmond
20-02-2026 00:51 HKT
Hospitals welcome first 'Year of the Horse' babies at stroke of midnight
17-02-2026 01:27 HKT
Water supply cut for thousands in Ho Man Tin estate over Lunar New Year
17-02-2026 00:45 HKT
Hundreds flock to Wong Tai Sin Temple for Lunar New Year's first blessing
17-02-2026 00:06 HKT
Customs warns against bringing orchids from mainland for Lunar New Year
06-02-2026 02:10 HKT
Customs seizes $900,000 of suspected cannabis buds at airport
06-02-2026 01:54 HKT
Customs seizes $2.7m of suspected cannabis at airport
02-02-2026 03:20 HKT
Customs seizes $4.2m in drugs at HK airport, arrests 3
30-01-2026 00:27 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT