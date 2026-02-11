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2 crashes within an hour on San Tin Highway leave minibus driver dead, 17 hurt

NEWS
29 mins ago
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Two serious traffic accidents involving a total of eight vehicles occurred within an hour on San Tin Highway on Wednesday night, leaving a minibus driver dead and 17 people hurt.

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The first crash happened around 10.16pm when a taxi and two private cars collided near Chuk Yuen Village while traveling towards Sheung Shui. Eight people – including the taxi driver and four passengers, along with two drivers and a passenger from the private cars – sustained minor injuries and were taken to North District Hospital.

About 45 minutes later, as traffic backed up nearly 700 meters from the first accident site, a 44A minibus heading towards Sheung Shui allegedly failed to brake in time and slammed into the rear of a truck. The impact pushed the truck forward, causing a chain collision involving a seven-seater vehicle and a light goods van. A second truck was also sideswiped.

The minibus driver was trapped in the wreckage with severe injuries and unconscious. Firefighters used cutting tools to free him. He was rushed to hospital but later pronounced dead. Eight minibus passengers sustained minor injuries but remained conscious.

Police are investigating the cause of both accidents, including whether drivers failed to notice the traffic queue ahead. San Tin Highway towards Sheung Shui was temporarily fully closed, causing severe traffic disruption.

San Tin Highway chain collision minibus driver death

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