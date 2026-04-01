Police dismantle traid-linked illegal gambling promotion center in Cheung Sha Wan, 6 arrested

A triad-linked illegal online gambling promotion center has been raided by police, with six men arrested over HK$188 million in bets.

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The arrest came after an operation on Monday night (Mar 30), during which officers targeted a 700-square-foot unit in a Cheung Sha Wan industrial building.

The six suspects, aged between 27 and 31, some of whom have triad backgrounds, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to promote or facilitate bookmaking.

A large amount of communication equipment, including five computers, 25 mobile phones, and 36 pre-paid SIM cards were also seized in the unit.

Initial investigations revealed that the center had been operating since October last year, recruiting 520 gamblers over six months.

It is reported that the largest single bet placed exceeded HK$36 million, with the syndicate earning approximately HK$5.2 million in commissions through referrals.



According to police, the syndicate informed the landlord that the unit would be used for a media production office, where the interior design resembled a typical office with telephones and computers to evade suspicion.

The syndicate reportedly acted as promoters and intermediaries for illegal online gambling, where members regularly shared betting-related content, ranging from exclusive tips, “insider information”, and gambling strategies on social media platforms.

To attract potential gamblers, the syndicate will also share a lavish lifestyle online—posting photos of luxury cars, high-end timepieces, and stacks of cash—all allegedly won through gambling.

Notably, some posts included allegedly altered betting records or transaction histories to lure more customers.

In addition, chat groups were created on popular messaging apps, randomly adding users to cast a wide net for potential gamblers with tempting offers of higher odds or incentives such as cash rebates.

Whenever a gambler placed a bet, the illegal gambling platforms would pay the syndicate a commission of approximately 2 to 3 percent.

The illegal platforms reportedly offered a wide range of gambling options, from common football and horse racing bets to blackjack and Texas Hold’em.

Authorities stated the operation had successfully dismantled a triad-controlled illegal online gambling syndicate, disrupting its activities and revenue streams. The six arrestees are currently being held for investigation.

Police further warned that syndicates exploit young people’s desire for quick money by recruiting them for “online promotion” roles, adding that anyone who knowingly promotes or facilitates bookmaking faces a fine of up to HK$5 million and seven years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the public is urged to refrain from any form of illegal gambling.