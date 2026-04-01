logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Police dismantle traid-linked illegal gambling promotion center in Cheung Sha Wan, 6 arrested

NEWS
01-04-2026 21:06 HKT
logo
logo
logo

A triad-linked illegal online gambling promotion center has been raided by police, with six men arrested over HK$188 million in bets.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The arrest came after an operation on Monday night (Mar 30),  during which officers targeted a 700-square-foot unit in a Cheung Sha Wan industrial building.

The six suspects, aged between 27 and 31, some of whom have triad backgrounds, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to promote or facilitate bookmaking.

A large amount of communication equipment, including five computers, 25 mobile phones, and 36 pre-paid SIM cards were also seized in the unit.

Initial investigations revealed that the center had been operating since October last year, recruiting 520 gamblers over six months.

It is reported that the largest single bet placed exceeded HK$36 million, with the syndicate earning approximately HK$5.2 million in commissions through referrals.

According to police, the syndicate informed the landlord that the unit would be used for a media production office, where the interior design resembled a typical office with telephones and computers to evade suspicion.

The syndicate reportedly acted as promoters and intermediaries for illegal online gambling, where members regularly shared betting-related content, ranging from exclusive tips, “insider information”, and gambling strategies on social media platforms.

To attract potential gamblers, the syndicate will also share a lavish lifestyle online—posting photos of luxury cars, high-end timepieces, and stacks of cash—all allegedly won through gambling.

Notably, some posts included allegedly altered betting records or transaction histories to lure more customers.

In addition, chat groups were created on popular messaging apps, randomly adding users to cast a wide net for potential gamblers with tempting offers of higher odds or incentives such as cash rebates.

Whenever a gambler placed a bet, the illegal gambling platforms would pay the syndicate a commission of approximately 2 to 3 percent.

The illegal platforms reportedly offered a wide range of gambling options, from common football and horse racing bets to blackjack and Texas Hold’em.

Authorities stated the operation had successfully dismantled a triad-controlled illegal online gambling syndicate, disrupting its activities and revenue streams. The six arrestees are currently being held for investigation.

Police further warned that syndicates exploit young people’s desire for quick money by recruiting them for “online promotion” roles, adding that anyone who knowingly promotes or facilitates bookmaking faces a fine of up to HK$5 million and seven years’ imprisonment upon conviction.

With the 2026 World Cup approaching, the public is urged to refrain from any form of illegal gambling.

gamblingWorld Cup

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
A pub-goer watches Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese deliver his address to the nation over the Iran crisis, on his phone at a pub in Sydney, Australia, April 1 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia hits gambling advertising, advocates say not hard enough
WORLD
02-04-2026 16:01 HKT
The beautiful game comes to town: FIFA Museum lands in Causeway Bay
LEISURE
01-04-2026 13:49 HKT
A sign of FIFA is seen at the football's World governing body headquarters on December 17, 2015 in Zurich.
Supporters' group file lawsuit against 'excessive' World Cup ticket prices
WORLD
24-03-2026 20:55 HKT
Photo by ULISES RUIZ / AFP This view shows Akron Stadium, home of the Guadalajara soccer club, in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, on March 17, 2026.
Iran 'boycotting' USA but not World Cup: football federation chief
WORLD
19-03-2026 19:16 HKT
Photo by YURI CORTEZ / AFP This aerial view shows the Banorte stadium (formerly known as Azteca), which is undergoing renovations to host the opening ceremony of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, in Mexico City on February 26, 2026.
Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy
WORLD
17-03-2026 12:25 HKT
Soccer Football - World Cup - Asian Qualifiers - Group A - Iran v North Korea - Azadi Stadium, Tehran, Iran - June 10, 2025 Iran players line up before the match Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS /File Photo
Trump says Iran shouldn't come to World Cup for 'own life and safety'
WORLD
13-03-2026 12:20 HKT
Photo by DAVID SALAZAR / AFP FIFA President Gianni Infantino gestures during his visit to the new Concentration Hotel of the Colombian Football Federation in Barranquilla, Colombia, on February 24, 2026.
FIFA boss 'very reassured' about World Cup in Mexico despite violence
WORLD
25-02-2026 17:56 HKT
A drone view of Akron Stadium after four soccer matches in Mexico were postponed following violence near Guadalajara triggered by a military operation that left cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera dead, with FIFA monitoring the situation in the 2026 World Cup host city Zapopan, on the outskirts of Guadalajara, Mexico, February 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
WORLD
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
A general view of casinos ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to mark the 25th anniversary of Macau’s handover, in Macau, China, December 18, 2024. REUTERS
Macau average premium mass players wager grows 13pc to record high $29,625 during CNY: Citi
FINANCE
23-02-2026 17:03 HKT
Delta Airlines passenger jets are pictured outside the newly completed 1.3 million-square foot $4 billion Delta Airlines Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Delta Airlines CEO says World Cup tourists welcome in US
WORLD
12-02-2026 10:19 HKT
(File photo)
Nearly 1.26mn Hongkongers hop out of town, with 225,000 crossings by 10am
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
Hong Kong climbs to world’s fifth-largest trading hub as resilience defies global challenges
NEWS
03-04-2026 16:06 HKT
(File photo)
87 mainland families challenge HK residency rule for subsidized university places
NEWS
02-04-2026 20:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.