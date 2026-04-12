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China's DJI can Sony in less than 10 years in terms of imaging products, its founder says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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A man stands outside a store of Chinese drone maker DJI in Beijing, China December 15, 2021. REUTERS
A man stands outside a store of Chinese drone maker DJI in Beijing, China December 15, 2021. REUTERS

China’s DJI, the world's largest commercial drone manufacturer, can surpass Sony in less than 10 years in terms of imaging products, its founder said in a rare interview with Chinese media. 

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The Shenzhen-based company, which holds over 90 percent of the global drone market share, reportedly has a revenue of 80 billion yuan (HK$91.7 billion) last year with profits exceeding 20 billion yuan. 

The firm, which has been expanding into photographic equipment in recent years, sold over 10 million units of its gimbal camera Osmo Pocket 3 in less than two years, far exceeding the initial sales target of 1 billion yuan, Frank Wang Tao told the media outlet LatePost. 

DJI’s market share in portable camera products has surpassed the combined total of traditional giants like Sony, Canon, and Ricoh, the report said.

 

DJIsonyimagingdrone

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