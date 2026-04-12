China's DJI can Sony in less than 10 years in terms of imaging products, its founder says

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South Korea president says regrets 'reckless' drones sent to North
06-04-2026 16:14 HKT
First drone soccer game in GBA held
15-03-2026 11:24 HKT
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
US lets flights resume at Texas's El Paso airport after brief security halt
12-02-2026 00:18 HKT
Delivery drone crashes in Shenzhen, sparking safety concerns
09-02-2026 20:09 HKT
US shoots down Iranian drone approaching aircraft carrier, official says
04-02-2026 03:13 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT