Hong Kong's economy improving, rate cut positive to the city, Eddie Yue says

MARKET
18-09-2025 10:45 HKT
Neel Kashkari, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 22, 2023. REUTERS
Fed's Kashkari sees more cuts coming; says central bank remains above politics
MARKET
19-09-2025 22:34 HKT
The Japanese national flag waves at the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan March 18, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
BOJ to unwind ETF holdings as board dissent signals hawkish shift
MARKET
19-09-2025 14:04 HKT
Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
MARKET
19-09-2025 10:25 HKT
The Federal Reserve building is seen in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
US Fed starts easing path, other major central banks on hold
MARKET
18-09-2025 22:55 HKT
SING TAO
Hong Kong keeps 2025 growth target at 2-3 percent as external risks outweigh rate cuts, Paul Chan says
MARKET
18-09-2025 15:54 HKT
Singtao
HSBC to cut US dollar deposit rate to 0.25 percent
MARKET
18-09-2025 14:47 HKT
Regulators found disclosure lapses between 2013 and 2021. Photo by REUTERS
HSBC, BOCHK, StanChart HK to cut prime rate by 0.125 percentage points
BREAKING NEWS
18-09-2025 13:20 HKT
REUTERS
Hibor jump across the board despite rate cut, one-month rate at four-month high
MARKET
18-09-2025 11:58 HKT
People's Bank of China. REUTERS
China leaves policy rate unchanged after Fed rate reduction
MARKET
18-09-2025 11:19 HKT
Stephen Miran, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, sits on the day he testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 27, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon/File Photo
Miran's Fed dissent makes a splash, fails to sway the outcome
MARKET
18-09-2025 10:39 HKT
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
(File photo)
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
