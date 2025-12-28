HK economy set to maintain momentum in 2026: Paul Chan

Read More
MPF members loss HK$1,448 each in December
23-12-2025 15:44 HKT
Hong Kong consumer prices grow 1.2 percent in November
22-12-2025 16:45 HKT
HK unemployment rate remains 3.8 pc in November
16-12-2025 16:49 HKT
Manulife (International) completes re-domiciliation to Hong Kong
12-12-2025 17:45 HKT
Hong Kong, China stocks jumped on Friday
12-12-2025 16:56 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps by noon
12-12-2025 12:37 HKT
Four IPOs open retail book, aiming to raise up to HK$3.6 billion
12-12-2025 11:56 HKT
Hang Seng Index rises at the open
12-12-2025 10:08 HKT