Flavors of Arabia: a journey of culinary culture and community | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai

Arab cuisine beautifully reflects the region’s rich history, boasting immense diversity, natural ingredients, and unique spices. While best known for embracing the traditional techniques of grilling and frying, it truly shines through legendary Arab hospitality – where food is generously shared at family gatherings. And just as it preserves its authentic roots, it warmly welcomes modern, creative touches.
Spanning the Arabian Gulf to the Atlantic shores, Arab food isn’t just one uniform menu. Instead, it features distinct regional kitchens shaped by geography. North African dishes, for instance, share wonderful Mediterranean influences with Southern Europe. Yet, Egyptian and Moroccan cuisines possess their own unique flair. Egypt’s culinary heritage draws from ancient history – touched by Greek, Roman, and Arab conquerors. Meanwhile, Moroccan food is deeply inspired by its African and rich Amazigh roots in the Sahara.
Geography and historic trade routes also explain the Indian subcontinent’s influence on Gulf cuisine, which beautifully complements its own authentic dishes. This vast culinary world also celebrates the wonderfully distinct Levantine, Iraqi, and uniquely flavorful Yemeni cuisines.
From time to time, I’ll share a delicious recipe with you. Today, let’s make a healthy and comforting traditional favorite: Moroccan Harira soup.
In a pot, melt two tablespoons of butter and saute a finely sliced medium onion. Once softened, add half a pound of diced meat and brown slightly. Pour in two liters of water, followed by a small cup of presoaked brown lentils, a cup of boiled chickpeas, and seasonings like salt, pepper, ginger powder, and optionally, Chinese five-spice. Cover and simmer on medium heat for 30 minutes.
Next, stir in a handful each of fresh coriander, parsley, and celery, a small cup of Italian vermicelli “Tagliati,” and two cups of tomato juice “puree.” Stir occasionally so the pasta doesn’t clump, simmering gently for 20 minutes. Finally, whisk a tablespoon of flour with a little water, stir it into the pot, and cover on low heat until the meat is perfectly tender. Enjoy!
Amjad Refai is the director of the Arabic Programme at the University of Hong Kong
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓