logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

The art of the slow burn: why your vintage puerh craves a Cohiba | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary

INSIGHTS
54 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

There is a particular kind of silence that only comes after a decade of boardroom and onsite battles coupled with cross-continental red-eyes. It’s the silence of a Sunday afternoon in a well-ventilated library, where the only clock that matters is the one glowing at the foot of a cigar.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

We’ve all done the Scotch pairing; it’s a classic for a reason. But over the years, I’ve found myself returning to something a bit more cerebral, a bit more rooted in the heritage many of us grew up respecting: the marriage of high-grade Chinese tea and a truly exceptional cigar.

If you’re like me, you don’t just smoke to smoke; you smoke to decompress, to think, and to appreciate the craftsmanship that spans generations.

When you pair a full-bodied Nicaraguan or a creamy Cuban with the right tea, you aren’t just drinking – you’re cleansing and complexing the palate in a way alcohol often blunts.

For those of you sitting on a collection of aged puerh – the kind your grandfather might have tucked away – this is your cigar’s best friend. The earthy, damp-forest notes of a 20-year-old puerh act as a perfect foundation for the spice and leather of a Cohiba Behike.

The tannins in the tea wrap around the smoke, stripping away any bitterness and leaving only the sweet, cocoa-heavy finish. It is a grounding experience that feels distinctly “old world.”

On the lighter side, if you’re reaching for a Davidoff or something with that signature Connecticut shade elegance, reach for a High Mountain oolong or a Da Hong Pao.

The floral, rock-sugar profile of a Wuyi mountain tea cuts through the creaminess of the tobacco, lifting the floral notes of the cigar to the forefront.

It’s about the ritual: the temperature of the water, the weight of the ceramic cup, and the slow, rhythmic draw of the cigar.

In a world that demands we move faster, this pairing is my way of forcing the world to wait. It’s sophisticated, it’s effortless, and frankly, it’s the most civilized hour of my week. Give it a try – your humidor and your tea tray have been waiting to meet.

Dixtionary is a global citizen and seasoned entrepreneur who views luxury through the lens of philosophy and heritage / @dix.tionary

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
The strategic rationale behind Apple’s CEO succession | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
51 mins ago
America’s war on its own reputation | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
04-05-2026 04:34 HKT
Is the ‘gamble’ on AI still worth taking? | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
04-05-2026 04:24 HKT
Vocational education and training still relevant to HKDSE students | Scott Cheng
INSIGHTS
03-05-2026 13:49 HKT
Photo: Reuters
The intertwined elegance of calligraphy: a tale of two cultures | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
30-04-2026 01:17 HKT
Why Anthropic beats OpenAI with a US$1 trillion valuation | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au
INSIGHTS
30-04-2026 01:13 HKT
File Photo
The illusion of integration | Boarding Pass | Aidan Leung
INSIGHTS
30-04-2026 00:57 HKT
Blooming gardens reveal centuries, reframe nature | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
29-04-2026 00:35 HKT
Energy security through diversity | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
29-04-2026 00:30 HKT
GPUs behind all artificial intelligence | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung
INSIGHTS
29-04-2026 00:23 HKT
Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
NEWS
19 hours ago
Mainland tourists under fire for illegal sea urchin harvest in Sai Kung
NEWS
20 hours ago
HKU MTR exit draws crowds as new ‘check-in spot’ for rare solar alignment
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.