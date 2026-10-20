China establishes state-owned National Data Group

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China's Tencent says AI agents showed unintended browsing behaviour
16-10-2026 15:33 HKT
Meta releases open-weight Muse Spark model for coding, agentic tasks
16-10-2026 10:30 HKT
Tesla unveils next generation Roadster sports EV with SpaceX thrusters
16-10-2026 10:12 HKT
HSBC's HK team of 150 AI experts to double in 2-3 years: David Liao
15-10-2026 21:56 HKT
Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms young users
15-10-2026 19:33 HKT
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
19-10-2026 17:22 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT