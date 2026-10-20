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INNOVATION

China establishes state-owned National Data Group

INNOVATION
45 mins ago
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A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank. REUTERS
A Chinese national flag flutters at the headquarters of a commercial bank. REUTERS

China on Tuesday inaugurated the National Data Group, a new ​state-owned enterprise that will focus on ‌developing and utilising data resources, state media reported, saying the establishment will boost Beijing's ​position in global data resources ​competition.

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  • Headquartered in Xiongan, about 100 km southwest of ⁠Beijing, the group will serve ​as a national platform to promote cross-industry, ​cross-regional data flow and sharing.
  • The group will work with multiple stakeholders to develop China's data ​economy, exploring new business models and ​expanding the market, state television CCTV said.
  • China's Vice ‌Premier ⁠Ding Xuexiang attended the inauguration ceremony in Xiongan on Tuesday.
  • Ding said the establishment is of great significant for seizing ​opportunities in ​artificial ⁠intelligence and strengthening China's competitive edge, according to state media.
  • China ​formed the National Data Administration ​in ⁠2023, which handles policy design while the National Data Group's focus will be ⁠on ​market operations and implementation ​of data resources, CCTV added.

Reuters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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