China establishes state-owned National Data Group

China on Tuesday inaugurated the National Data Group, a new ​state-owned enterprise that will focus on ‌developing and utilising data resources, state media reported, saying the establishment will boost Beijing's ​position in global data resources ​competition.

Headquartered in Xiongan, about 100 km southwest of ⁠Beijing, the group will serve ​as a national platform to promote cross-industry, ​cross-regional data flow and sharing.

The group will work with multiple stakeholders to develop China's data ​economy, exploring new business models and ​expanding the market, state television CCTV said.

China's Vice ‌Premier ⁠Ding Xuexiang attended the inauguration ceremony in Xiongan on Tuesday.

Ding said the establishment is of great significant for seizing ​opportunities in ​artificial ⁠intelligence and strengthening China's competitive edge, according to state media.