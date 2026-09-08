Anthropic decides not to pursue acquisition of Decart AI

Anthropic has decided not to pursue an acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Decart AI, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Anthropic had explored a deal for Decart that Bloomberg News previously reported could be worth about US$6 billion, but ultimately walked away after conducting due diligence, the report said.

The companies could still pursue other forms of collaboration, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Decart AI and Anthropic did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

Reuters reported last month that Anthropic was in talks to acquire Nvidia-backed Decart as the Claude chatbot maker explored acquisitions that could help it handle growing demand ahead of a planned public listing.

Decart develops AI infrastructure and optimization technology and has built models including its Lucy live-video editing model and Oasis simulation platform.

Anthropic is preparing for an initial public offering and is expected to begin marketing the offering in mid-October at the earliest, with a listing targeted before the U.S. midterm elections in November.

Reuters