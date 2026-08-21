logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Anthropic expects its IPO size to match SpaceX, Bloomberg reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Anthropic logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic logo, a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken June 5, 2026. REUTERS

Anthropic expects its initial public offering could match SpaceX’s record IPO size and could file publicly as early as the end of this month, Bloomberg reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company hosted an investor presentation led by chief financial officer Krishna Rao, but did not discuss valuation.

SpaceX raised US$75 billion (HK$585 billion) in its recent IPO, making it the largest IPO in history. After including the over-allotment option typically exercised when share prices rise in early trading, the final offering size increased to US$86.2 billion.

Anthropic's IPO discussions are still ongoing, and the offering size and other details remain subject to change. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Anthropic raised US$65 billion in May this year at a valuation of US$965 billion, surpassing rival OpenAI's post-funding valuation of US$852 billion following its financing round in March.

However, its filings show that although Anthropic recorded an adjusted operating profit in the second quarter of this year, its net loss for 2025 was around US$42 billion — roughly four times the approximately US$8.3 billion loss recorded in 2024. Anthropic's preliminary second-quarter revenue exceeded US$11.5 billion, far higher than the US$787 million reported in the same period of 2025. As of the end of July this year, the company's annualized revenue had reached US$65 billion.

The report noted that Anthropic and its rivals all face high costs in developing advanced AI systems. Training frontier models requires massive computing resources. One of Anthropic's computing capacity agreements with SpaceX could be worth tens of billions of dollars over the next three years.

Anthropic is also preparing to finalize a revolving credit facility, with the size expected to exceed the original target of approximately US$10 billion.

Anthropic is on track to go public earlier than OpenAI, which is currently planning to list in 2027. Both companies have filed confidentially for their listings. Anthropic is working with Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan on its IPO, and other banks may be added later.

According to reports, Anthropic is considering adopting a super-voting share structure that would allow chief executive Dario Amodei, who holds about 2 percent of the stake, and other co-founders to maintain significant control over the company after the listing.

If Anthropic's IPO surpasses SpaceX in size, 2026 could become the highest-grossing year for US IPO proceeds on record. As of August 19, newly listed companies this year have raised a total of US$160.6 billion, second only to the record US$195.2 billion set in 2021.
 

AnthropicIPOSpaceXOpenAIUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Broadcom sign is pictured as the company prepares to launch new optical chip tech to fend off Nvidia in San Jose, California, U.S., September 5, 2025. REUTERS
Broadcom in talks to raise more than US$60 bln in debt for AI chip financing deal
INNOVATION
58 mins ago
A Meta logo at the company headquaters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
US teen drops lawsuit against Meta, Google and Snap ahead of trial
WORLD
2 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US designates American held by China as wrongfully detained
CHINA
14 hours ago
Packs of clothing are displayed at a garment factory for Shein in Guangzhou, China, July 27, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Shein delays IPO to September 1, sources say
FINANCE
15 hours ago
(Photo: AP)
ChatGPT restores service after login and loading outage
WORLD
22 hours ago
US President Donald Trump Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney, Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrive for a family photograph during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 16, 2026. AFP
U.S. and Canada closing in on trade deal that could cut auto and metal tariffs
FINANCE
20-08-2026 11:51 HKT
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
Global bond yields retreat after U.S. Treasury boosts liquidity support
FINANCE
19-08-2026 22:09 HKT
Bonnie Chan speaks during the 2025 Full Year Results Presentation in Hong Kong on February 26, 2026. AFP
HKEX pushes multi-asset ecosystem, mulls trading hours extension
FINANCE
19-08-2026 18:51 HKT
AiMOGA robots by Chery Group. REUTERS
Chery's robot unit eyes IPO, targets overseas market for police robots
INNOVATION
19-08-2026 17:02 HKT
Photo by EVA PLEVIER / ANP / AFP Judge Tomoko Akane arrives prior to the announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) verdict that sentenced Malian Jihadist police chief Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in jail for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during a reign of terror in the fabled Malian city of Timbuktu, on November 20, 2024 at the ICC court in The Hague.
Tokyo opposes US sanctions on Japanese ICC chief Akane
WORLD
19-08-2026 16:01 HKT
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
NEWS
11 hours ago
Ambulance sinks into pavement at Sai Ying Pun waterfront park
NEWS
20-08-2026 02:14 HKT
source: online
BLACKPINK’s Jennie tears up after wardrobe mishap at Osaka show
GOSSIP
17-08-2026 21:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.