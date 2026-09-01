Anthropic signs US$35 billion cloud deal with Nvidia-backed Lambda, source says

Anthropic has signed a cloud-computing deal worth US$35 billion (HK$273 billion) with Lambda, a cloud provider backed by Nvidia, for a Texas data center, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

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The project is being developed in Nueces County by crypto-mining-turned-AI data center company Hut 8 and covers a capacity of about 350 megawatts, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

Anthropic, Nvidia, Hut 8 and Lambda did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment outside regular business hours.

Demand for computing infrastructure has surged following the introduction of generative AI services, prompting technology companies to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in data centers equipped with advanced chips from Nvidia and other manufacturers.

IPO-bound Anthropic has been aggressively expanding its computing power to meet demand growth it expects for products such as its AI coding tool, Claude Code. It said last week it will spend US$45 billion to rent AI cloud computing power from Nscale's West Virginia data center campus.

The Lambda deal will bring online Nvidia capacity to meet growing demand for Anthropic's Claude AI, the source added.

The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal, said Nvidia itself would hold the lease on the data center.

Hut 8 said in July it had signed a lease deal with an "investment-grade customer" for 15 years, with a base-term contract value of US$19.6 billion. The Financial Times later reported that Nvidia was the tenant for Hut 8's 1-gigawatt Beacon Point campus.

Reuters