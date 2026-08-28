Anthropic plans to publicly unveil IPO prospectus after Labor Day, the Information reports

Anthropic is planning to unveil its IPO prospectus after Labor Day, with a potential listing in late September or early October, The Information reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the process.

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The startup confidentially filed for a public listing earlier this year, as it races with rival OpenAI to their market debuts amid strong investor appetite for AI firms.

Anthropic is considering allowing existing shareholders to sell shares as part of its IPO and weighing lockup periods longer than the customary 180 days, according to the Information report.

Allowing secondary stock sales in the IPO would distinguish Anthropic from this year's other big tech listings, SpaceX and Cerebras which didn't have existing stockholders sell shares in the IPOs.

SpaceX's first lockup expiry earlier this month more than doubled its publicly traded shares, with another 12.9 billion shares scheduled to be unlocked by mid-2027 under its staggered schedule.

Anthropic, which has already raised at least US$130 billion to support its intensive compute demands, is expected to surpass the US$86 billion raised by SpaceX in its June IPO, the report said.

It was not clear how much of Anthropic's offering would consist of newly issued shares versus sales by existing holders.

The company has separately considered requiring rank-and-file employees to sell shares through preset 10b5-1 trading plans rather than the typical post-earnings selling windows, according to the Information.

Anthropic did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters



