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OpenAI issued warrants worth US$5.5 billion in SB Energy, WSJ reports

FINANCE
30 mins ago
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The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
The OpenAI logo in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

OpenAI was issued warrants worth an estimated US$5.5 billion (HK$42.9 billion) in power infrastructure firm SB Energy, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing draft IPO documents reviewed by the Journal.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report. SB Energy and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Here are some details:

  • Earlier this month, Nvidia invested US$1.5 billion in SB Energy, and agreed to provide a guarantee of up to US$105 billion to help OpenAI lease a data center in Ohio being developed by the company.

  • SoftBank Group and OpenAI are the planned tenants in three SB Energy data centers, the report said.

  • Reuters reported, citing sources, earlier this year that SB Energy could seek a valuation of more than US$50 billion in its market debut, which could come as early as next month.

  • SB Energy, a SoftBank subsidiary, develops large-scale power and data center infrastructure projects. Founded in 2019, the company is building several data center campuses to support rising demand tied to AI workloads.

Reuters

OpenAISoftBankdata centerwarrantpower infrastructureSB Energy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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