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INNOVATION

DeepSeek to launch V4 model as early as Monday with novel peak-valley pricing

INNOVATION
29 mins ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS
The Deepseek logo and words reading "Artificial Intelligence AI" are seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS

Mainland AI startup DeepSeek is expected to release a ‘fully-fledged’ V4 version as early as Monday, with the new version boasting performance approaching OpenAI's GPT-5.6 and introducing peak-valley billing for the first time.

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The new version will be available in two types: DeepSeek V4 Flash and DeepSeek V4 Pro.

According to mainland media reports, DeepSeek V4’s overall capabilities are drawing close to Anthropic's flagship Opus 4.8 model, with a substantial upgrade in its autonomous task execution. While some developers noted that V4's agent functionalities have been greatly enhanced, it requires more computational iterations than Anthropic's Fable 5 to complete identical complex tasks.

Industry analysts suggest that although V4 might remain slightly behind Moonshot AI’s recently released Kimi K3 in handling long-context window tasks, DeepSeek maintains a significant pricing advantage.

In addition to performance, DeepSeek offers peak-valley pricing for enterprise and API users. Under the new scheme, generating one million words using the high-performance V4 Pro version costs just US$0.87 (HK$6.79) during off-peak hours, doubling to US$1.74 during peak times. The lighter V4 Flash version is priced at US$0.28 during off-peak windows and US$0.56 during peak hours. Furthermore, if a user submits a duplicate query previously processed by the system, the charge is only US$0.0028, the report added.

 

DeepSeekDeepSeek V4Opus 4.8Kimi K3

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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