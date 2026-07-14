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China's DeepSeek considers new fundraising after first round, FT reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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REUTERS
REUTERS

Chinese AI startup DeepSeek is weighing raising new funds one month after closing its first round, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

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The company started preliminary talks this week with new investors about opening another round that would value the company at about US$71 billion (HK$553.8 billion) before the deal, according to the report.

DeepSeek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DeepSeek, China's best-known AI startup, completed its first-ever round of financing around the end of May, which raised about US$7 billion at a valuation of US$52 billion, including the raised funds, the FT added.

The startup became China's national AI champion and garnered global fame early last year, when its V3 and R1 models drew widespread praise in Silicon Valley and challenged US assumptions about China's AI capabilities.

Reuters earlier this month reported DeepSeek is developing its own AI chip, a push that could reduce its reliance on Nvidia and Huawei chips, which it has depended on to train and run its globally popular models.

Reuters

DeepSeekAIraise funds

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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