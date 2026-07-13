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INNOVATION

Xiaomi EV to enter the European market in 2027, founder Lei Jun confirms

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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Xiaomi EV to enter the European market in 2027, founder Lei Jun confirms
Xiaomi EV to enter the European market in 2027, founder Lei Jun confirms

Xiaomi (1810) founder Lei Jun confirmed on social media that Xiaomi EV will enter the European market in 2027.

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Previously, overseas netizens had called for Xiaomi to introduce models such as the SU7 and YU7 to Europe to accelerate its overseas expansion.

In April, Xiaomi hired Dieter Lorenz as its head of European delivery and logistics. Lorenz previously held several positions at Tesla, including central European operations manager, German operations manager, and operations supervisor.

Adding to its international momentum, Xiaomi appointed English football star Declan Rice as the Experience Ambassador for the YU7 model in June.

 

XiaomiLei JunXiaomi EVSU7YU7Dieter Lorenz

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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