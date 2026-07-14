logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

SoftBank's Son says AI will need US$5 trillion per year by 2040, dismisses bubble talk

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at its annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son speaks at its annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The development of AI will require investment of US$5 trillion (HK$39 trillion) each year by 2040, and any talk of a bubble forming around the technology is "absurd", SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Over the past two years, the technology investment group has embarked on an expansive investment programme to establish itself as a core AI platform, putting tens of billions into OpenAI, financing data centres and investing in robotics firms.

"Every year US$5 trillion, or 800 trillion yen, you might think that's a lie, but I am confident that's what it will cost," Son said at SoftBank's annual corporate conference in Tokyo.

"The business model will be viable because by 2040, if AI revenue makes up 20 percent of global GDP, spending 800 trillion yen a year is a rounding error," Son said.

He did not say how he came up with the US$5 trillion number or the proportion of global GDP he expects AI will make up.

Son made his name and fortune through big bets on transformational technologies and is known for enthusiastic speeches touting their promise.

AI firms have soared in value while capital expenditure to secure the underlying infrastructure has ballooned, sparking concern over whether these firms will generate sufficient return on their investments.

"Asking if AI is a bubble is absurd. I don't think people who ask that question know what AI is about," he said, reiterating his position on the matter.

While Son scored major wins with an early investment in Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and bringing Apple Inc's iPhone to the Japanese mobile phone market, others, like bankrupt shared-office provider WeWork, failed to live up to the hype.

Presently SoftBank's highest-conviction wager is on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, in which its cumulative investment is set to exceed US$60 billion before 2026 ends.

To power AI, Son predicted AI data centres will need power generation of 3 terawatts by 2040, equal to 1.8 times total current global power consumption.

This will initially be powered primarily by gas before nuclear fusion becomes the main energy source, Son said.

"Will we use solar power in space as Elon Musk says? Maybe we will use both, but if you ask me fusion on earth will be the cheaper, cleaner energy source," he said.

Son outlined his vision of society in 2040 where 100 trillion AI agents make their own decisions, take action and communicate with other agents.

"We will go from a human-centric world to an agent-centric world. The age when humans are the highest life form on earth will end. For better or for worse, it will happen and it can't be stopped," Son said.

Reuters

SoftbankAIinvestment

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Liang Wenfeng
DeepSeek's Liang becomes richest AI model founder with US$36b fortune
FINANCE
34 mins ago
South Korea forecasts 2026 economic growth at 5-year high on AI chip boom
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Merlion Park, Singapore. AFP
Singapore's Q2 GDP rises 5.7 percent y/y, driven by AI-related demand, preliminary data shows
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Nobel laureates among more than 200 experts urging action on AI's economic impact
INNOVATION
17 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to members of the press for the first time aboard the new Air Force One while in flight from RAF Mildenhall AFB to Joint Base Andrews July 8, 2026 after leaving the United Kingdom. Trump, who switched from the old Air Force One to the new Air Force One while in the U.K. is returning from his visit to Ankara, Turkey where he attended the NATO summit. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Trump invested crypto gains in stocks and bonds, filings show
FINANCE
20 hours ago
A large American flag flies on the north lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
White House to rally utilities, data centers for AI power cost pledge, sources say
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its booth during The 26th Semiconductor Exhibition (SEDEX 2024) in Seoul, South Korea, October 23, 2024. REUTERS
SK Hynix plunges after Nasdaq debut amid profit-taking, diminishing earnings optimism
FINANCE
13-07-2026 15:18 HKT
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS
TSMC Q2 revenue jumps 36 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations
INNOVATION
13-07-2026 14:23 HKT
Currency dealers work as an electronic board displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and South Korean won and the Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at the dealing room of a bank, as the benchmark KOSPI index opened above the 7,000 mark in Seoul, South Korea, May 6, 2026. REUTERS
South Korean shares sink over 5 percent as chipmakers slide on AI concerns
FINANCE
13-07-2026 11:15 HKT
(Online photo)
Action without actors: Mainland 'face-buying' trend leaves actors out of the frame
SOCIAL BUZZ
12-07-2026 18:49 HKT
65 arrested as police bust illegal nightclub and gambling dens
NEWS
12-07-2026 19:00 HKT
Mainland woman arrested after allegedly using counterfeit $1,000 banknotes
NEWS
13-07-2026 12:56 HKT
Low-income households entering work to get up to $45,000
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.