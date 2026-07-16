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INNOVATION

Anthropic could go public in October, report says

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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US AI startup Anthropic is accelerating its initial public offering process and could go public as early as October, Bloomberg reported.

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Citing sources, the news agency said Anthropic has appointed Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase as joint lead underwriters, and plans to hold intensive investor meetings in the coming weeks.

Following the completion of a new funding round in May of this year, Anthropic's valuation surged to US$965 billion, surpassing OpenAI for the first time and making it one of the most valuable private tech companies globally.

OpenAI is currently eyeing a 2027 listing, having previously set its target for the fall of 2026. 

Both OpenAI and Anthropic have already submitted confidential IPO filings to regulators.


 

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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