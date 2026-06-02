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INNOVATION

Nvidia CEO says has capacity to supply robust CPU and GPU growth

INNOVATION
48 mins ago
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Nvidia boss Jensen Huang said on Tuesday the company has enough supply to accommodate robust growth for central processing units (CPUs) as well as graphics processing units (GPUs) as it rides a boom in artificial intelligence.

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Chief Executive Huang was speaking at Nvidia's GTC press conference during Computex week in Taipei, a day after the US$5 trillion chip giant unveiled a new chip that processes AI capabilities directly.

Nvidia's new chip, which will be launched in the fall, puts AI capabilities directly into laptops and desktop computers, pitting it against the likes of Advanced Micro Devices, Intel and Apple.

Huang said the RTX Spark PC chip is part of Nvidia's effort with Microsoft to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era.

Born in Taiwan's southern city of Tainan, the Nvidia chief executive announced plans last week to invest around US$150 billion a year in Taiwan, describing it as the epicentre of the AI revolution.


Reuters

NvidiaCEOCPUGPUsupply

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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