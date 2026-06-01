logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
INNOVATION

Nvidia launches PC chip to bring AI directly to personal computers

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang gives a keynote address on the sidelines of the annual Computex trade show in Taipei. Reuters

Nvidia on Monday unveiled a new chip that puts AI capabilities directly into laptops and desktop computers, to be delivered this fall, which experts said would overhaul how users engage with AI.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is in Taiwan for the Computex conference, said the RTX Spark PC chip is part of Nvidia's effort with Microsoft to "reinvent the PC" for the AI era, after three years of collaboration between the companies.

The chip is designed to run AI agents locally rather than relying solely on cloud computing. Huang said that it was developed with Taiwan's MediaTek on the RTX Spark PC chip.

"The RTX Spark looks to transform the traditional app-centric PC to a real useful Agentic AI personal computer which will eventually be in every home in coming years as private edge AI agents become pivotal," said Neil Shah, Counterpoint Research co-founder.

"This is going to be the 'RTX Spark' moment for the personal computing segment like how iPhone, ChatGPT or DeepSeek have been."

The new chip and Nvidia's Vera central processing unit, underscore the company's increasing focus on PC and CPU products, with Huang spending much of his keynote address highlighting the RTX Spark PC chip and Vera CPU.

The Vera CPU is designed for AI agents and its early adopters include OpenAI, Anthropic and SpaceX, according to the US$5 trillion chip company's boss.

Huang was speaking and presenting ahead of Computex where leaders of some of the world's largest technology companies are gathering.

During an earnings call in May, Huang said Nvidia's new Vera central processors give it access to a new US$200 billion market.

"This (Vera CPU) is going to be our new major growth driver," said Huang during a lengthy speech outlining Nvidia's latest AI products and highlighting the island's central role in the global technology industry.

Huang dismissed as "complete nonsense" concerns that AI would reduce demand for software engineers, arguing instead that the technology would drive hiring by making workers more productive.

"This is the promise of AI. The number of engineers, software engineers, is actually increasing. People talk about AI reducing jobs - complete nonsense. It's causing more software engineers to be hired."

Huang, who was born in Taiwan's southern city of Tainan, announced plans last week to invest around US$150 billion a year in Taiwan, describing it as the epicentre of the AI revolution.

The speech at the Taipei Music Hall comes around two weeks after he accompanied US President Donald Trump on a visit to Beijing, part of a high-powered corporate delegation, to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The Computex trade show runs June 2 to 5.

Reuters

NvidiaPCchipAIcomputers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A pedestrian walks past a stock quotation board showing Nikkei share average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan April 4, 2025. REUTERS
Japan's Nikkei tops 67,000 for first time on AI boost; SoftBank becomes Japan's most valuable firm
FINANCE
5 hours ago
MiniMax
China's AI startup MiniMax explores Shanghai STAR Market listing
INNOVATION
20 hours ago
The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. REUTERS
SoftBank to spend US$87.5bn on AI centres in France: Son
INNOVATION
31-05-2026 14:55 HKT
A logo for Huawei is seen during the KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) in Paris, France, March 20, 2024. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo
Huawei bets on speed over shrinking transistors to sidestep US chip sanctions
CHINA
29-05-2026 14:47 HKT
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu and Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang react at Foxconn booth at Computex in Taipei, Taiwan May 20, 2025. REUTERS
Foxconn has 'immense confidence' in growth momentum due to AI, chairman says
INNOVATION
29-05-2026 11:35 HKT
Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP This photograph shows a smartphone displaying the logo of the US artificial intelligence safety and research company Anthropic, in Mulhouse on April 21, 2026.
AI giant Anthropic reaches near-trillion dollar valuation
WORLD
29-05-2026 10:59 HKT
A drone view shows containers at the terminals at the port in Kwai Chung in Hong Kong, China, April 3, 2025. REUTERS
Hong Kong's export performance likely to maintain growth momentum for rest of 2026: HKTDC
FINANCE
28-05-2026 19:03 HKT
Containers are seen stacked up at Kwai Chung Container terminal in Hong Kong on April 2, 2025. AFP
HK's April exports, imports blow past estimates with over 40 percent gain on AI demand
FINANCE
28-05-2026 16:53 HKT
Bytedance logo is seen in this illustration taken February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic.
ByteDance developing custom CPU chips to support AI rollout, sources say
INNOVATION
28-05-2026 14:21 HKT
The company logo for Snowflake Inc. is displayed on a banner to celebrate the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 16, 2020. REUTERS
Snowflake boosts forecast, signs US$6 billion AWS deal as enterprise AI adoption grows
FINANCE
28-05-2026 11:30 HKT
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.