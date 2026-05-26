China's Xiaomi profit, revenue beat, launches HK$20 billion buyback

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China's Chery hopes to enter US market at 'suitable' time
20-05-2026 14:20 HKT
Alibaba to exceed planned AI spending and says margin is secondary
13-05-2026 22:01 HKT
SoftBank records US$12 billion fourth-quarter profit
13-05-2026 15:13 HKT
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
13-05-2026 11:51 HKT
Tesla's China-made EV sales jump 36pc in April, extending rebound
07-05-2026 18:06 HKT
Final EV scheme applications near completion after surge
07-05-2026 17:55 HKT