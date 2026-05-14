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INNOVATION

Hua Hong Semiconductor Q1 net surges over 4 times

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Hua Hong Group. From online
Hua Hong Group. From online

Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) saw its first-quarter net profit surge 4.58 times year-on-year to US$20.9 million (HK$163.7 million) in 2026, as the global artificial intelligence development boosted semiconductor market demand.

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The Chinese chipmaker recorded revenue of US$660.9 million, representing a growth of 22.2 percent, primarily driven by increased wafer shipments and improved average selling price.

Hua Hong expected that its second-quarter revenue would range from approximately US$690 million to US$700 million. 

Its gross margin went up 3.8 percentage points to 13 percent during the first quarter, primarily due to the improved average selling price and cost reduction efforts. Its estimated gross margin in the next quarter is in the range of 14 percent to 16 percent.

Revenue from China was US$525.2 million, up 18.7 percent, while the income growth of North America and Europe was 51.9 percent and 43.2 percent, respectively.

Hua Hong SemiconductorchipChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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