logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang

China reiterated its strong opposition to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan on Wednesday, calling on Washington to honour its commitments ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's arrival for a summit in Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The issue of democratically governed Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, and weapons sales to Taipei is certain to be discussed during two days of meetings this week between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The U.S. is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. In December, the Trump administration announced an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, the largest ever.

Zhang Han, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said Taiwan is an internal issue and a matter for the Chinese people.

"We firmly oppose the United States engaging in any form of military ties with China's Taiwan region, and firmly oppose the United States selling weapons to China's Taiwan region. This position is consistent and unequivocal," she said in Beijing.

Taiwan is the "core of China's core interests" and honouring the commitments made by successive U.S. administrations are "international obligations that the U.S. side is duty-bound to fulfil", Zhang added.

The U.S. officially takes no position on Taiwan's sovereignty under Washington's "One China" policy, but acknowledges, without accepting, Beijing's position that the island is China's.

TAIWAN DEFENCE SPENDING

Trump will be in China less than a week after Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament approved only two-thirds of a $40 billion special defence budget that President Lai Ching-te had requested, funding U.S. arms purchases but cutting domestic programmes like drones.

A senior U.S. official said on Sunday that the U.S. was disappointed by the approval of defence spending short of what Washington believes is needed.

A senior Taiwan security official told Reuters that the biggest risk for Taipei was that Beijing would use that reduced budget as leverage with Trump.

China could "argue that Taiwan's legislature opposes buying weapons and that the U.S. should respect the will of the Taiwanese people - in order to persuade President Trump to halt or reduce defence support for Taiwan", the official added.

Reuters reported in March that a second arms package, worth some $14 billion, could be approved after Trump gets back from China, but its current status is unclear.

On Tuesday, Lai, who rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit the island is a "sovereign, independent nation" and beacon of democracy that would not bow to pressure.

Zhang said that Taiwan is a part of China that has never been, and would never be, a country.

"Our resolve to oppose Taiwan independence is as firm as a rock, and our capability to crush Taiwan independence is unbreakable," she said.

Wu Cheng, spokesperson for Lai's Democratic Progressive Party, said it didn't matter what China said because Taiwan had its own government, sovereignty, military and democracy and Lai would continue to let the world know of Taiwan's "existence".

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, but says its preferred option is "peaceful reunification".

Reuters

TrumpXisummitChinaUSarms salesTaiwan

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese alleged hacking ringleader extradited to South Korea
CHINA
1 hour ago
Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho. (Photo: Facebook/Jho Low)
Fugitive financier sought in Malaysian fund scandal seeks Trump's pardon
WORLD
2 hours ago
Ludmila Lugo, member of the Argentine coast guard, looks through binoculars at squid jigger vessels aboard the patrol ship Azopardo (GC-25), outside Argentina's exclusive economic zone in the South Atlantic Ocean on January 18, 2026. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian.
China's fishing fleet raises concerns off Argentina
CHINA
2 hours ago
An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song
AI rivalry overshadows push for guardrails at Xi-Trump talks: experts
CHINA
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump's reflection is seen on a table during a Maternal Healthcare Event in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 11, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP)
Trump goes on social media conspiracy posting spree
WORLD
3 hours ago
Nvidia CEO joins Trump's mission to 'open up' China
FINANCE
4 hours ago
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back, speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea weighs phased Hormuz role after US talks, minister says
WORLD
4 hours ago
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2026.
Trump vows to push Xi to 'open up' China at superpower summit
CHINA
5 hours ago
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanke says Shenzhen Metro agrees to provide up to 2.5b yuan in 2026 loan framework agreement
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
16 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.