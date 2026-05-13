logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Chinese alleged hacking ringleader extradited to South Korea

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

A Chinese alleged cybercrime ringleader, whose victims reportedly included BTS megastar Jungkook, was extradited from Thailand to South Korea on Wednesday over a hacking scheme that stole more than $25 million, Seoul's justice ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A Chinese alleged cybercrime ringleader was extradited from Thailand to South Korea on Wednesday over a hacking scheme that stole more than $25 million, Seoul's justice ministry said, with BTS megastar Jungkook reportedly among the victims.

The 40-year-old suspect is accused of leading a hacking organisation based overseas, including in Thailand, that infiltrated websites of budget mobile carriers and other firms between August 2023 and April 2025, according to the ministry's statement.

The suspect was arrested in Bangkok in an Interpol-led operation and flown to South Korea's Incheon airport Wednesday in cooperation with Seoul's National Police Agency, it said.

Using illegally obtained personal data, the group allegedly accessed victims' financial and cryptocurrency accounts and withdrew large sums without authorisation.

Victims reportedly included celebrities, conglomerate chairmen and startup executives, with South Korean reports saying K-pop star Jungkook was among those targeted.

Jungkook reportedly had his securities account identity stolen and shares in HYBE -- BTS's agency -- worth 8.4 billion won ($5.6 million) taken, but avoided financial losses after immediate payment suspension measures were put in place, according to the Kyunghyang Shinmun daily.

An alleged accomplice, a 36-year-old Chinese national arrested in Thailand in May 2025, was extradited to South Korea in August and indicted the following month. His trial is ongoing.

South Korean prosecutors and investigators were also sent to Thailand in July 2025 to meet Thai police and prosecutors.

AFP

Chinahacking ringleaderextraditedSouth Korea

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Taiwan flag flutters in Taipei, Taiwan, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan
CHINA
1 hour ago
Ludmila Lugo, member of the Argentine coast guard, looks through binoculars at squid jigger vessels aboard the patrol ship Azopardo (GC-25), outside Argentina's exclusive economic zone in the South Atlantic Ocean on January 18, 2026. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian.
China's fishing fleet raises concerns off Argentina
CHINA
2 hours ago
Nvidia CEO joins Trump's mission to 'open up' China
FINANCE
4 hours ago
South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-Back, speaks during the joint press conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, following the 57th Security Consultative Meeting at the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea weighs phased Hormuz role after US talks, minister says
WORLD
4 hours ago
China's Pop Mart warns of 2026 profit margin pressure from higher costs
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Photo by KENT NISHIMURA / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before walking to board Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2026.
Trump vows to push Xi to 'open up' China at superpower summit
CHINA
5 hours ago
A Vanke sign at its office building in Beijing, China, December 23, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Vanke says Shenzhen Metro agrees to provide up to 2.5b yuan in 2026 loan framework agreement
FINANCE
5 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent arrives at Incheon International Airport ahead of a scheduled meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and trade talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng before a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, in Incheon, South Korea, May 13, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Soo-hyeon
US Treasury's Bessent, China's He wrap up S. Korea talks ahead of Trump-Xi summit
WORLD
6 hours ago
Pakistan and China discuss Iran-US tensions ahead of Trump's China visit
CHINA
10 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, in Busan, South Korea, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
U.S. CEOs seek China business gains from Trump-Xi summit
CHINA
19 hours ago
Heavy rains and thunderstorms expected later this week
NEWS
22 hours ago
Property developer and Chorland food stall chain founder dies in suspected suicide at home
NEWS
16 hours ago
Michael Jackson's 'second family' now says he sexually abused them, filing lawsuit against estate
WORLD
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.