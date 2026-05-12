Unitree unveils world's first mass-produced manned mecha from 3.9 million yuan

Unitree Robotics launched the GD01 on May 12, which was billed as the world's first mass-produced manned mecha, starting at 3.9 million yuan(HK$4.5 million), making it their most expensive product yet.

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Unitree said the GD01 is a civilian transport mecha weighing about 500 kilograms with a pilot on board.

Official video shows the product standing far taller than their previous machine, featuring two arms and two legs for free walking, with a driver's seat in its hollow torso house.

In the video, Unitree founder Wang Xingxing enters the cockpit to personally demonstrate the mecha moving smoothly forward.

The mecha then punched down a brick wall, showing its strength and accuracy. It also can switch from an upright humanoid form to four-legged mode within seconds by lowering its body, folding its legs and adjusting its center of gravity to handle complex terrains.

The launch came after Unitree released a new dual-arm robot last month, with prices starting from 26,900 yuan.

According to an Omdia report early this year, global humanoid robot shipments reached about 13,000 units in 2025. Chinese companies dominated the market, with Unitree ranking second globally by shipping about 4,200 units.

Its March prospectus showed its 2025 revenue hit 1.71 billion yuan, jumping 335.36 percent year-on-year driven by fast-growing sales. Its core net profit also surged over 6.7 times to reach 600 million yuan.

Effie Zhang