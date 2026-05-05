Apple holds talks with Intel, Samsung for US chipmaking, Bloomberg News reports

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Nexperia says it is not trying to harm Wingtech shareholders
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TSMC seen benefiting from Samsung strike threat
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Nvidia has not yet sold its H200 AI chips to China, Lutnick says
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Tim Cook's time as Apple chief marked by profit absent awe
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Apple names insider John Ternus as CEO, Cook to become executive chairman
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Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 20pc in Q1, data shows
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Tesla seeks Taiwan chip engineers for Terafab project
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AI-driven chip shortage slowing efforts to get world online: GSMA
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Woman dies after fall from Wan Chai hotel, strikes female pedestrian below
04-05-2026 11:00 HKT