Unitree H1 sets 10m/s global speed record

Chinese humanoid robot Unitree H1 has set a new global record for humanoid robots of 10 meters per second, approaching the top speed of legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, according to a test video released by Unitree.

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The achievement vindicates a prediction made by company founder Wang Xingxing in March. He said Chinese humanoid robots would be able to run faster than humans by mid 2026. Wang emphasized that advanced mobility is a prerequisite for robots to perform complex tasks.

On the financial front, the Shanghai Stock Exchange accepted Unitree’s application for an Initial Public Offering on the Science-Technology Innovation Board in March.

The firm aims to raise 4.2 billion yuan (HK$4.82 billion) via a 10 percent float. Based on these figures, the company’s valuation is expected to reach at least 42 billion yuan upon listing, according to mainland media.

Yiru Zhou