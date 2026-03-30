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INNOVATION

Microsoft unveils AI upgrades, rolls out Copilot Cowork to early-access customers

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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Microsoft on Monday unveiled new features in its Copilot research assistant that would allow users to utilize multiple AI models ​simultaneously within the same workflow, the latest move by the tech ‌giant to improve its AI offering and boost adoption.

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In a new feature called "Critique", Copilot's Researcher agent will now be able to pull outputs from both OpenAI's GPT and Anthropic's ​Claude models for every response, rather than relying on a single ​model.

While GPT generates the response, Claude will review the output ⁠for accuracy and quality before presenting it to the user, Microsoft said. ​The company expects to make that workflow bi-directional in the future, allowing GPT ​to review Claude's drafts as well.

"Having various different models from different vendors in Copilot is highly attractive - but we're taking this to the next level, where customers actually get ​the benefits of the models working together," Nicole Herskowitz, corporate vice president ​of Microsoft 365 and Copilot, said in an interview with Reuters.

The multi-model approach will help speed ‌up ⁠user workflow, keep in check AI hallucinations - where systems generate false information - and produce more reliable outputs, boosting productivity and quality for customers, Herskowitz added.

Microsoft is also launching 'model Council', a feature that will allow users to compare responses ​from different AI models ​side-by-side. The ⁠upgrades come as Microsoft makes its new Copilot Cowork agentic AI tool more widely available to members in its 'Frontier' ​program, which provides customers with early access to some of ​its latest ⁠AI features.

Microsoft unveiled Copilot Cowork - a tool based on Anthropic's viral Claude Cowork product - in testing mode earlier this month, capitalizing on the growing demand for autonomous AI agents.

The ⁠Windows ​maker has been racing to improve its Copilot ​assistant to drive better adoption amid intense competition from rivals including Google's Gemini and autonomous agents ​such as Claude Cowork.


Reuters

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