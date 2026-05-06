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Apple to let users choose rival AI models across iOS 27 features, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
2 hours ago
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Apple will allow users to select from third-party artificial intelligence models for tasks such as generating and editing text and images across its iOS 27 features, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday. 

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The change is slated for iOS 27, iPadOS 27 and macOS 27 this fall, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Within iOS 27, Apple refers to this capability as "Extensions" that lets users choose which AI services they want to power Apple Intelligence features through the Settings app.

The update will allow users to select from AI model providers that opt in by adding compatibility through their App Store applications. To date, Apple has been internally testing integrations with at least Alphabet's Google and Anthropic, the report said. 

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The development comes as Apple looks to close the gap with rivals Alphabet and Microsoft, which have moved faster to roll out AI features. 

Google's Gemini is expected to power Apple's revamped Siri coming this year. Apple is scheduled to hold its annual software developer conference in June, where it is expected to reveal more details about its AI plans.

Last week, the tech giant said it expects sales growth of 14 percent to 17 percent in the third quarter, above Wall Street estimates of 9.5 percent growth, touting blowout demand for its flagship iPhone 17 and the MacBook Neo.

Reuters

AppleIOS 27 iPadOS 27 macOS 27AIMicrosoftGoogle Gemini

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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